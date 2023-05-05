Recent heavy rains and storm-related roadway issues have delayed a scheduled road project in Chaplin.
Originally, a section of Miller Road was to be closed this week while the Department of Public Work crew improved the drainage system. However, the heavy rainstorms earlier this week meant that crews were called to respond to repair damages in other areas in town. The work on Miller Road between house numbers 28 and 64 will now be rescheduled to the week of May 8th through May 12th, with prep work possibly starting on May 5th if the department is able to finish other jobs.