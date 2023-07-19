The Department of Public Works is scheduled to continue improvements to Miller Road most of this week and next. Expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.
The most disruptive days are currently scheduled for this Thursday 7/ 20 /23 and Monday 7/ 24 /23 weather permitting, for paving. All driveways requiring apron matching and upgrades will be done once paving is complete next week. Please be aware and use caution as some driveways could have grade transitions more than 3” until completed.