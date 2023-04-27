Delays are to be expected for motorists in the area of Miller Road in Chaplin next week.
The Department of Public Works will be making improvements to the drainage system between 28 Miller Road and 64 Miller Road from May 1st to May 5th.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Delays are to be expected for motorists in the area of Miller Road in Chaplin next week.
The Department of Public Works will be making improvements to the drainage system between 28 Miller Road and 64 Miller Road from May 1st to May 5th.
Delays and lane closures will occur between 8:40 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.; however, the daily school bus schedules will not be affected.
For more information, call the Town Garage at 860.455.0030.