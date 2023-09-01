WILLIMANTIC — According to the state, there were 728 more overdose deaths from 2015 to 2022. During that time frame, there was an increase of 16 deaths in Windham Country, from 26 to 42.
One of many facilities in the Windham area designed to help those struggling with substance abuse — Root Center for Advanced Recovery — has an office in Willimantic, as well as several facilities throughout the state.
“We are the largest methadone provider in the state,” Root Center for Advanced Recovery Marketing Director Margaux Farrell said.
The nonprofit provides behavioral health care and substance use treatment, prevention, community health services and resources.
The Root Center has several expansion plans in the works throughout the state.
The first clinic in Middlesex County to offer methadone is expected to open in Middletown next year. There are also plans to build a residential facility in New Britain and a new facility in Bristol.
