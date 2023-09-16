WILLIMANTIC — From a young age, Tony’s Pizza was a playground for Angelo Loukas.
He was often entertaining guests by dancing in the aisles. 50 years later, his family is reflecting on the history of the business and thanking the customers that supported them along the way.
On Sunday, the Loukas family and staff will celebrate the Golden Anniversary of Tony’s during an event open to the public.
Angelo Loukas, who owns the restaurant, said he is “very grateful” for all the love and support from the customers over the years.
“It’s just one big family,” he said.
The celebration will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the restaurant, which is at 117 Main St.
The business was started by Angelo Loukas’ mother, Despina Loukas, when she was 27, and father, Antonio Loukas, when he was 32. It opened on Sept. 17, 1973.
“It’s an emotional rollercoaster for her, but in a good way,” said Angelo Loukas, referring to his mother.
Angelo Loukas said it has been very emotional to see photos and hear stories from customers about their visits to Tony’s, noting that people all over the world have posted memories on Facebook.
“We just want to send a very big thank you for having us be a part of everyone’s families and for them being part of ours,” he said.
Angelo Loukas also thanked all of the staff over the years, explaining they are “like brothers and sisters.”
Despina Loukas said she feels like she has won a prize by having a restaurant that has stayed open for 50 years. She expressed gratitude to the customers, noting they are “here when I need them,” both in good times and in bad times.
“I want to thank everybody out there,” Despina Loukas said.
The Northeastern Connecticut Chamber of Commerce will be involved in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. during the celebration.
There will be food and raffles to benefit the “Tony and Sam Scholarship fund,” which provides scholarships to Windham High School seniors.
Tony Loukas, one of the business’s co-founders, died in Jan. 2021. Sam Mercouriou, Tony’s nephew, died in Dec. 2020.
Items that will be raffled off include a 50-inch television, gift cards to local businesses, purses made by Coach, Michael Kors and Kate Spade, a gift certificate for Tony’s, tickets to see Maluma at Mohegan Sun on Oct. 7 and tickets to a Giants/Jets game at Metlife Stadium on Sept. 24.
During the event, there will be a pizza eating contest, during which Tony’s gift cards will be given for first, second and third places based on who can eat a small pizza the fastest.