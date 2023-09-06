Schools Dismissing Early due to Heat Again

The splash pad at Lauter Park in Willimantic will be open for children to cool off during the heat wave on Thursday

 Michelle Warren

 Due to the heat wave throughout the state, Gov. Ned Lamont has announced that he has extended the hot weather protocol by a day and local schools are dismissing early for the second day-in–a-row on Thursday.

  The protocol went into effect at noon on Tuesday and is now scheduled to remain in effect through 8 p.m. on Friday.