Schools Dismissing Early due to Heat Again

Due to the heat wave throughout the state, Gov. Ned Lamont has announced that he has extended the hot weather protocol by a day and local schools are dismissing early for the second day-in–a-row on Thursday.
The protocol went into effect at noon on Tuesday and is now scheduled to remain in effect through 8 p.m. on Friday.
“It’s looking like we are going to have an additional day of very hot and muggy weather and we are advising anyone vulnerable to these conditions to take precautions,” Lamont said in a press release issued Wednesday. “Cooling centers are open statewide and are providing relief from these hot conditions.”
The National Weather Service is predicting that the heat wave will continue into Friday, with temperatures on Friday in the low 90's and the heat index reaching the high 90's in inland parts of the state.
As of tonight, the following districts have announced early dismissals on Thursday, with more expected to follow: Windham Public Schools, Windham Technical High School, Hebron and Hampton.
Lamont’s protocol is designed to ensure that the most vulnerable groups are protected from the heat.
It sets up a system for state agencies, municipalities and other partners to coordinate with United Way's 2-1-1 program to make sure information about cooling centers is available statewide.
The following groups are at greater risk for heat-related illness than others: infants and other young children, people ages 65 and older, overweight people, those who overexert themselves during work or exercise and those who are physically ill.
In his advisory, Lamont released the following safety tips:
Keep your body temperature cool.
Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If you must be outdoors, try to limit outdoor activity to the morning and evening.
Rest often in shady areas.
Find an air-conditioned shelter and don’t rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.
Avoid exposure to direct sunlight.
Take cool showers or baths.
Check on those in the most vulnerable groups several times a day.
Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes.
Give pets ready access to water and shade if they can not be brought indoors.
Don’t leave pets inside parked vehicles.
Drink two to four cups of water every hour while exercising or working outside.
Don’t drink alcohol or liquids with high amounts of sugar.
Drink more water than usual.
Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more.
The town of Windham’s community center front lobby will be open until 8 p.m. on Thursday for people to get relief from the heat.
The community center is on Jillson Square.
Typically, the splash pad at Lauter Park on Jackson Street in Willimantic is closed after Labor Day weekend, but due to the heat, it will be open at 10 a.m. on Thuesday.
To find information about the nearest cooling center, visit 211ct.org or call 2-1-1.