Schools to Close early Wednesday due to Heat

Several local school districts are closing early on Wednesday due to the anticipated heat.
There is a heat advisory in place from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. on Thursday for Windham, Tolland and New London counties.
During that time frame, heat index values are expected to reach up to 99.
On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont ordered that the state’s extreme hot weather protocol be activated starting at noon today and remain in effect through 8 p.m. on Thursday.
During this timeframe, temperatures are expected to rise close to or into the mid-90s and the heat index is expected to rise close to or into the mid-90s in certain inland areas.
“We may have thought that the hot summer temperatures were over for the season but it looks like we are getting another stretch of heat this week,” Lamont said. “Anyone vulnerable to the heat is advised to take precautions.”
Windham Town Manager Jim Rivers said the Windham community/senior center is a “default” cooling center for people that need somewhere to go during the hot weather.
For the time being, the hours will stay the same, but depending on the situation, the hours may be extended.
The hours for Wednesday and Thursday are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We’re going to keep an eye on it,” Rivers said today. “If it pushes past 90 tomorrow, we may have to extend it.”
The splash pad will be open at Lauter Park at 10 a.m. each day this week, according to Windham Recreation Director Tara Risley.
However, the waterfront at the park will be closed.
The state’s extreme hot weather protocol is designed to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the heat.
The following groups are at greater risk for heat-related illness than others: infants and other young children, people ages 65 and older, overweight people, those who overexert themselves during work or exercise and those who are physically ill.
In his advisory, Lamont released the following safety tips:
Keep your body temperature cool.
Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If you must be outdoors, try to limit outdoor activity to the morning and evening.
Rest often in shady areas.
Find an air-conditioned shelter and don’t rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.
Avoid exposure to direct sunlight.
Take cool showers or baths.
Check on those in the most vulnerable groups several times a day.
Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes.
Give pets ready access to water and shade if they can not be brought indoors.
Don’t leave pets inside parked vehicles.
Drink two to four cups of water every hour while exercising or working outside.
Don’t drink alcohol or liquids with high amounts of sugar.
Drink more water than usual.
As of late this afternoon, Horace W. Porter School in Columbia was closing at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday..
Ashford Schools announced they are closing at 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday and afternoon preschool won’t be held.
Lebanon Schools also announced that they are closing early on Wednesday and afternoon preschool won’t be held.
The Columbia school district also announced that there won’t be any activities today.
Windham Public Schools and ACT Magnet High School in Willimantic are also dismissing early on Wednesday.
Windham Superintendent of Schools Tracy Youngberg could not be reached for comment by presstime.
More early dismissals are expected to be announced for Wednesday.
However, Mansfield Public Schools Superintendent Peter Dart said that school will dismiss at the normal times at Mansfield Elementary School and Mansfield Middle School on Wednesday.
“We’re fortunate that our two buildings are climate-controlled,” he said late this afternoon. “We’re suspending outdoor activities.”
Mansfield Elementary School is a new building that opened in April.
“I feel very fortunate that because of the new elementary school, we’re able to withstand the heat and just shift things inside,” Dart said.
Dart said there will be indoor recess at the middle school on Wednesday and soccer and cross country are altering their plans for practices, with the possibility of those practices being canceled.
He said students are being brought inside every 15 minutes for soccer try-outs to have a “hydration break” today.
“They will monitor the situation,” Dart said, referring to staff on-site at the try-outs.
He said he has communicated with colleagues in other districts throughout the states who are “not as fortunate” as they are in the Mansfield Public Schools district.
To find information about a cooling center in the area, visit 211ct.org or call 2-1-1.
