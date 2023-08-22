MANSFIELD — The driver of a gas scooter sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident Saturday morning.
According to Connecticut State Police, at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday, Hector Colon, 30, of Norwich was driving his scooter southbound on Storrs Road in the Town of Mansfield.
At the same time, State Police said Xintao Sun, 21, of Mansfield was driving his car eastbound on Puddin Lane in Mansfield. Hao Xie, a 21-year-old woman from Mansfield, was a passenger in Sun’s car.
State Police said Sun executed a left turn onto Storrs Road when Colon struck the driver side door of his car.
Colon suffered serious injuries and was transported by LIFE STAR to Hartford Hospital.
Sun and Xie had no apparent injuries as a result of the collision, according to State Police.
Both vehicles involved were towed from the scene by T&B Motors.
As of Monday morning, this case was still under investigation.