Mansfield Community Center-Mansfield-July 21, 2022

The Mansfield Community Center.

 Connor Linskey

MANSFIELD — The driver of a gas scooter sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident Saturday morning.

According to Connecticut State Police, at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday, Hector Colon, 30, of Norwich was driving his scooter southbound on Storrs Road in the Town of Mansfield.

