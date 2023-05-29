SCOTLAND — The Town of Scotland will host a public hearing on budget proposals Thursday.
The hearing will review the budgets for general government departments, as well as for the operation of Scotland Elementary School.
“We’re coming in at a zero percent increase,” Scotland Superintendent Valerie Bruneau said.
The budget for the general government is still being finalized.
A third part of the overall budget for Scotland is for the town’s assessment for its middle and high school students regional school district eleven. That portion of the budget is now fixed as the region, which also includes the towns of Chaplin and Hampton, approved the total regional spending plan at a district-wide referendum held on May 2nd.
Townspeople will be able to review all parts of the budget at the public hearing, which will take place at 7 p.m.
The budget is set to go to a vote by townspeople at the Annual Town Meeting, scheduled for June 15, also at 7 p.m.