SCOTLAND — A landmark in Scotland turns 300 this year.
The Huntington Homestead was built between 1715 and 1723, by Nathaniel Huntington. The historic site was the birthplace of his 10 children, including his son Samuel Huntington in 1731, who would go on to become a Norwich selectman, a representative to the Connecticut Assembly, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, president of the Continental Congress, the state’s Lt. Gov. and finally Governor of Connecticut. He was elected to the state’s highest office in 1786 and was re-elected annually until he died while still in office in 1796.