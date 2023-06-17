Scotland Town Hall

Scotland Town Hall.

 Traci Hastings

SCOTLAND — The Scotland Public Library is ready with all of your summer reading needs.

The library, which is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, will launch the “Find Your Voice Summer Reading Program” during the week of June 20. Children, teenagers and adults can register to participate and become eligible for prizes.

