SCOTLAND — The Scotland Public Library is ready with all of your summer reading needs.
The library, which is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, will launch the “Find Your Voice Summer Reading Program” during the week of June 20. Children, teenagers and adults can register to participate and become eligible for prizes.
The Summer Reading Kick-Off Celebration will take place June 24, outside the library. Sidewalk chalk, hula hoops and snacks will be provided to attendees at 10 a.m. Special summer reading programs will then be held all week long.
On June 27, the Summer Reading Building Club will meet at 4 p.m. Attendees can play with provided construction toys.
On June 29, the library will host Summer Reading Story Time: Paws and Pages. Animals with the Connecticut Humane Society will be present at story time at 10 a.m., funded by a grant from the Leo J. and Rose Pageau Trust. The theme of the event will be kindness.
On July 1, a Summer Reading Painting Party will be held for teenagers and adults. All supplies, and the instruction, necessary to create a summer-themed piece of art will be provided at 10 a.m. Space is limited for this program and advance registration is required.
The library is located at 21 Brook Road. For more information on any of the activities or the reading program, or to register to attend one, call the main desk at 860-423-1492.