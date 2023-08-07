SCOTLAND — Some new faces hope to lead Scotland into the future after the municipal elections this fall.
Democratic First Selectman Gary Greenberg is stepping down when his term ends in November, as is Selectwoman Wendy Sears and Selectman Chris Demorit.
The Republicans have endorsed Michael Gile, Jr. to take Greenberg’s seat. Gile did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Dana Barrow Jr. is his running mate, seeking a seat on the Board of Selectmen.
