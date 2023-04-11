SCOTLAND — The Scotland Volunteer Fire Department will bring its annual fundraising Comedy Night to Willimantic in April.
This year’s show, the 20th anniversary of the event, will feature professional comedians Dan Crohn, Carolyn Plummer and Steven Scott.
Crohn has performed on Last Comic Standing, Gotham Comedy Live and Laughs on Fox. Plummer has been featured at the Boston Comedy Festival, the Burbank Comedy Festival and the Women in Comedy Festival. Scott has appeared on Comedy Central, Fox, NBC, VH1, and SiriusXM and performed on “America’s Got Talent”.
Tickets cost $30 per person and proceeds benefit the fire department.
There are also sponsorship opportunities available for businesses in the community.
Level A Sponsors receive a full-page advertisement in the event’s program, a sign on the stage, and a reserved table for six, for $300. Level Sponsors receive a half-page program advertisement, a stage sign, and admission tickets for four people, for $175. Level C Sponsors receive a business-card-sized advertisement in the program, and admission tickets for two people, for $75.
Tickets are available for purchase now at Scotland Spirits, located at 8 Palmer Road in Scotland, or through the fire department, by calling 860-450-6040. Those interested in sponsoring the event at one of the levels should also call 860-450-6040 for more information.
The event will take place on April 14 at the Elks Lodge, located at 198 Pleasant Street, in Willimantic. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Follow the Chronicle on Twitter – @theCTChronicle