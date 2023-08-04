ASHFORD — Scout out some fun this Saturday in Ashford.
ASHFORD — Scout out some fun this Saturday in Ashford.
The 60th anniversary of the June Norcross Webster Scout Reservation will be marked with an Alumni Celebration on August 5.
The event is from 2-7 p.m., with a gala dinner served at 4:30 p.m.
Camp staff, former campers, scout leaders and other interested members of the community are welcome to attend.
“All attendees will receive a unique 60th season patch,” co-chair Justin Trzaskos said. “There will be opportunities to renew friendships, socialize and receive updates on what’s happening, including the plans for the new Peter B. Perry Welcome Center, which is under construction. We will also be taking this opportunity to honor John “Hoss” Haskell and Randy Becker with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their contributions to scouting and June Norcross Webster Scout Reservation for decades.”
Scout leaders are also seeking volunteers to join the Friends of Webster, a non-profit group helping maintain the camp through dues and various skillsets. Those interested can email the president of the Friends of Webster atnicholas.waleszczyk@gmail.com for more information.
“Your dues will be used wisely, and the income will directly benefit J.N. Webster and the thousands of scouts who call JNW their home,” Trzaskos said.
Those interested in attending the anniversary event can register online at scoutingevent.com/066-71821.