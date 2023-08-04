Ashford June Norcross Webster scout camp #4 July 21 2004

Matt Kalberer of Glastonbury paddles around the lake at June Norcross Scout Boy Scout Camp in Ashford in 2004.

 File Photo

ASHFORD — Scout out some fun this Saturday in Ashford.

The 60th anniversary of the June Norcross Webster Scout Reservation will be marked with an Alumni Celebration on August 5.

