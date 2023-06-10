The Russell Mercier Senior Center will host a special guest on June 13th.
State Senator Cathy Osten will attend the Tuesday luncheon to speak about legislative updates from the 2022-23 session.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Russell Mercier Senior Center will host a special guest on June 13th.
State Senator Cathy Osten will attend the Tuesday luncheon to speak about legislative updates from the 2022-23 session.
She will speak, and answer questions from constituents, at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served at 12 noon. The menu includes vegetable soup, crackers, tuna salad rolls, potato salad, and fruit, and costs $3 per person.
Osten’s presentation is free of charge, but the lunch costs $3 per person. To register to attend either or both, call the senior center, located at 14 Stonecroft Drive in Hebron, by 10 a.m. on June 12th, at 860-228-1700.