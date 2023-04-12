Hebron Russell Mercier Senior Center 1/30/2007

Russell Mercier Senior Center in Hebron.

 Roxanne Pandolfi | File Photo

The Russell Mercier Senior Center will host a driver safety course through the American Association of Retired Persons on April 18th.

The class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and registration must be made in advance by 12 noon on April 17th.

Tags