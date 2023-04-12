The Russell Mercier Senior Center will host a driver safety course through the American Association of Retired Persons on April 18th.
The class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and registration must be made in advance by 12 noon on April 17th.
The fee is $20 per AARP member, and $25 per non-member.
For more information, or to register, call the center at 860.228.1700. The center is located at 14 Stonecroft Drive in Hebron.