Celosias are a favorite of many gardeners because of their bright, long-lasting blooms and their ease of culture. There are about 45 species of celosia, and they are members of the amaranth family. Like all amaranths, celosias are edible. I must confess I have never tried eating them but apparently the leaves and young shoots are highly nutritional and supposedly taste like spinach. One species in particular, C. argentea, is used in many parts of the world especially in Indian, Indonesian and African dishes. It is commonly referred to as Lagos spinach. Most likely some species as well as certain cultivars of celosia are more tasty than others.
