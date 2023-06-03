HEBRON — Your children can spend some supervised time doing their favorite activities when school lets out in June.
The Hebron Parks and Recreation Department will offer short camps featuring baking, basketball, crafting or football.
Basketball camp, led by Shaun Keane, will be held from June 19 through June 22. Boys and girls will learn new skills from 8 a.m. to noon in the RHAM High School gymnasium, located at 85 Wall Street in Hebron. The cost is $110 per child and includes a T-shirt.
Football camp, led by RHAM coaching staff, will also be held at RHAM High School at the football field. The session is from June 26 through June 30, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day. The cost is $125 per child and also includes a T-shirt.
Baking camp, led by Jamie Sullivan, will be held at the Douglas Library of Hebron, located at 22 Main Street/Route 66. The session is from June 19 through June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day. Children will learn how to make bread, cookies, cupcakes, pudding and more, creating their own recipe books to keep. The cost is $150 per child.
Crafting camp will also be held at the Douglas Library, from June 26 through June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Each day will feature a different theme. The cost is $130 per child.
For more information, or to register children, go online to the Parks and Recreation website at hebronct.recdesk.com.