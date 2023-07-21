HEBRON — It’s not too late to find the right summer camp for your child.
The Hebron Parks and Recreation Department will conduct several camps with different themes, beginning July 24.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HEBRON — It’s not too late to find the right summer camp for your child.
The Hebron Parks and Recreation Department will conduct several camps with different themes, beginning July 24.
A Summer Scrimmage Basketball Camp will take place for children in fifth through eight grades over two sessions. Each session runs four days, starting the week of July 24 and then the week of August 7. Each camp runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and costs $119.
A Softball Camp will be held for girls in grades first through eighth beginning July 24. The four-day camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon and cost $100 per player.
A Robot Camp will allow children to learn coding and programming skills. Open to ages 7 through 11, the five-day camp starts July 24 and runs from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost $145 per child.
A Crime Scene Investigation Camp will be held for five days starting July 24. Children will learn detective and analysis skills at a cost of $145 each.
All camps are held in the Town of Hebron.