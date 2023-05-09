Several Departments Respond to North Windham Fire

MICHELLE WARREN
WINDHAM- Approximately 40 firefighters from area fire departments battled a large fire on Boston Post Road this evening.
The fire occurred at 65 Boston Post Road, across the street from Windham Heights apartments.
While at the scene, North Windham Assistant Fire Chief Cody Lemire said no injuries were reported.
He said firefighters would be on scene for an “extended period of time” doing overhaul.
Lemire said the fire was reported to dispatch just before 7 p.m.
“It was a well-involved structure fire when we arrived on scene,” he said. “The fire was knocked down within 30 minutes of our arrival.”
Lemire said the residential building was a “total loss.”
The garage, on the other hand, was significantly damaged, but was still standing.
Mansfield firefighters responded with resources to fight a brush fire that started in the rear of the residential building.
Multiple callers reported the fire to dispatch.
Lemire estimated about 10,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire.
While on the scene, Windham Fire Marshal Michael Walker said the two buildings were reported to be abandoned and no one had lived in the residence for 20 or so years.
He said the buildings are currently owned by Builders Concrete East.
Walker said the garage didn’t have much in it, but did have a couple of empty pallets.
He said Tuesday night that his investigation of the fire was still underway.
Lemire said about 40 firefighters responded to the fire, including North Windham, South Windham, Windham Center, Mansfield, University of Connecticut and Columbia.
Chaplin firefighters covered the North Windham fire station during the fire on Boston Post Road.
Windham Community Memorial Hospital paramedics also responded to the fire.
