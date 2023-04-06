STORRS — The identities of those arrested following the UConn men’s basketball team’s National Championship victory Monday night were released Tuesday afternoon.
In total, 14 people were arrested.
Ryan Thomas Bosak, 21, of Kings Park, New York was charged with disorderly conduct after he was found violently shaking a light pole on Fairfield Way.
Christopher Choiniere, 29, was charged with interfering with an officer and breach of peace in the second degree.
At the national championship watch party at UConn Storrs, Choiniere approached officers who were formed in a line on Hillside Road. Choiniere was redirected to vacate the premises multiple times. After refusing prompts from officers, Choiniere began screaming incoherently. Choiniere then flicked his hand in the face of officers.
He was then placed into handcuffs after a brief struggle. Choiniere then continued to scream incoherently and was combative toward officers throughout the entire process of his arrest and transportation.
It was determined that Choiniere needed psychological evaluation, and he was transported to Windham Hospital by UConn police. Hospital staff determined that Choiniere was intoxicated on an unknown substance.
Justin Jennings, 20, and Sai Prathigadapa, 20, of Avon were charged with criminal mischief in the second degree for pulling down a light pole on Hillside Road.
Glen Angel Rivas, 20, was charged with criminal trespassing in the first degree and breach of peace in the second degree after he tried to gain unauthorized access to Gampel Pavilion after it had reached capacity during the watch party.
Connor Healey, 19, of Wilton was arrested for his involvement in vandalizing a light post.
Isabelle Musto, 19, of Trumbull was charged with reckless burning and breach of peace in the second degree after UConn police observed her standing in a large group of people holding two cans of propellant that were lit on fire while spinning in a circle endangering herself and everyone else in the area.
Kyle Cabana, 21, of Glastonbury was charged with criminal mischief in the second degree for breaking a university light pole.
Jonah Jeffrey Deprey, 20, of Torrington was charged with forgery in the second degree for possessing 69 fake driver’s licenses. He was also arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Roger Akiki, 20, of Howard Beach, New York was charged with criminal mischief in the second degree, rioting in the first degree and breach of peace in the second degree for his involvement in flipping a UConn Facilities Operations van.
Justin Randall Tatsapaugh, 20, of New Hartford was charged with criminal mischief in the third degree, rioting in the first degree and breach of peace in the second degree after UConn police officers observed him swinging a bollard pole against a streetlamp behind the Student Union Building in an apparent attempt to damage it.
Nate Hornyak, 23, of Clinton was charged with interfering with an officer and disorderly conduct for causing a disturbance and climbing a light pole. Upon commands from officers, Hornyak was not complying and was resisting arrest during the incident.
Dhillon Parikshak, 22, was arrested for criminal mischief in the second degree for pulling down a light pole on Hillside Road.
George Velky, 20, of Saint Paul, Minnesota was charged with interfering with an officer, breach of peace in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree.
Velky was observed causing a disturbance and engaging in violent and threatening behavior. He resisted arrest and was observed walking around with a large piece of wood, creating a risk of physical injury to others.
As of Wednesday afternoon, UConn police continued to investigate the vandalism and other potential criminal offenses that occurred. Those responsible will face arrest and, if they are students, sanctions up to and including expulsion.
