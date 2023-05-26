WILLIMANTIC — While some head to picnics during the holiday weekend, otherwise will enjoy some tunes while supporting the Covenant Soup Kitchen.

The annual “Shaboo Reunion” concert, a fundraiser for the soup kitchen, is being held at Jillson Square on Saturday. The concert is being held from 5 p.m. to about 10:30 p.m. at the Shaboo Stage, which is at 645 Main St. Gates will open at 4 p.m.