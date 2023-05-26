WILLIMANTIC — While some head to picnics during the holiday weekend, otherwise will enjoy some tunes while supporting the Covenant Soup Kitchen.
The annual “Shaboo Reunion” concert, a fundraiser for the soup kitchen, is being held at Jillson Square on Saturday. The concert is being held from 5 p.m. to about 10:30 p.m. at the Shaboo Stage, which is at 645 Main St. Gates will open at 4 p.m.
It will feature David Foster and the Shaboo All-Stars with special guests Christine Olhman and The Uptown Horns, as well as Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men.
“It’s going to be a nice event,” said Foster, who is one of the organizers of the concert.
Another featured guest is Jeff Pitchell, a blues guitar player.
“He’s very, very good,” Foster said. “He has a big, big following.”
Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men is a grammy-nominated polka band.
Foster said the weather is expected to be great on Saturday.
According to The Weather Channel website, it is expected to reach 77 degrees that day, with sunny skies and no chance of rain. A low temperature of 46 degrees is forecasted for Saturday night.
Tickets for the concert cost $15 ahead of time and $20 at the gate. Children under 12 are free.
“There’s a lot of interest,” Foster said.
He said the cost of tickets is significantly lower than it normally is for the concert, noting the budget for the concert isn’t as high as it usually is.
“We’re realizing the people are struggling financially and we wanted to be conscious of that as well,” Foster said.
In addition to proceeds from the concert, Foster donates to the soup kitchen through his foundation, Lester E. Foster & Phyllis M. Foster Foundation.
There will be food trucks at the concert, including a food truck from The Main Moose in Columbia. Other food vendors include Tony’s Pizza in Willimantic, A Cupcake for Later in Willimantic and Hosmer Mountain Soda in Willimantic.
People are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
There won’t be a VIP tent this year.
Tickets can be purchased until noon or so the day of the concert at the Willimantic Food Co-op.