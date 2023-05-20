HEBRON — Need a cooler haircut for the summer months? Raise money for children with cancer and be even cooler.
The Hebron Lions Club is again participating in the St. Baldrick’s Foundation fundraiser “Shave to Conquer Kids Cancer.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HEBRON — Need a cooler haircut for the summer months? Raise money for children with cancer and be even cooler.
The Hebron Lions Club is again participating in the St. Baldrick’s Foundation fundraiser “Shave to Conquer Kids Cancer.”
The event will be held Sunday at the Hebron Lions Fairgrounds and is open to all. Volunteers will shave the heads of those who have collected pledges for the fundraiser, which will raise funds for pediatric cancer research.
Donations without the shave can also be made directly online.
Not associated with an actual saint, the name St. Baldrick’s was given to the event by combining the word “bald” with St. Patrick. The first fundraising shave event was held on a St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2000, when three entrepreneurs – John Bender, Enda McDonnell, and Tim Kenny – decided to find a creative way to share their good fortune in business with those most in need, and the shaving challenge became an annual event. The event became a foundation in 2004.
“Shave to Conquer Kids Cancer” will take place at noon at the Hebron Lions Clubhouse at the Lions Fairgrounds, located at 347 Gilead Street/Route 85.
For more information on the foundation, or to register to participate in the event, or to donate to the fund directly, go online to stbaldricks.org/events/Hebron2023