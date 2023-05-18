Hampton residents can sign up to participate in the annual Town-Wide Tag Sale by June 1st.
The event offers residents a chance to pass their treasures on to someone else, providing a weekend-long hunt for treasure seekers.
All participants can have their locations marked on a map to be distributed to buyers. The sale will be held Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.
To register for the sale, call 860.465.9166. Donations of $5 to offset expenses of advertising are welcomed.