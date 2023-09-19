Scotland Grab Shots #19 March 3 2021

SCOTLAND — Officials are working on bridging troubled waters after heavy rains washed away three spans in town last week.

Two bridges on Brook Road are impassable, leaving six households without access, and one brand new bridge on Bass Road also was badly damaged. The Scotland Volunteer Fire Department has worked out a plan, along with mutual aid partners, for temporary emergency access to the six homes using four-wheel drive vehicles across fields should it be necessary.