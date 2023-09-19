SCOTLAND — Officials are working on bridging troubled waters after heavy rains washed away three spans in town last week.
Two bridges on Brook Road are impassable, leaving six households without access, and one brand new bridge on Bass Road also was badly damaged. The Scotland Volunteer Fire Department has worked out a plan, along with mutual aid partners, for temporary emergency access to the six homes using four-wheel drive vehicles across fields should it be necessary.
Scotland received approximately seven inches of rain on September 13, swelling the Merrick Brook and other tributaries of the Shetucket River, as well as small ponds.
First Selectman Gary Greenberg has been working with the office of Governor Ned Lamont, as well as State Senators Mae Flexer and Catherine Osten and State Representative Doug Dubitsky, for emergency relief and short-term solutions. Greenberg said Lamont, who was expected in the Willimantic area for an event Monday, might visit Scotland as well.
Greenberg said Monday at least one of the bridges on Brook Road was being addressed.
“I’ve rounded up a temporary emergency bridge for the northern bridge on Brook Road,” Greenberg said. “It will relieve us of the immediate crisis [of the lack of access for and to the six households between the bridges].”
Greenberg had hoped to obtain a temporary bridge from the National Guard, but that did not work out. Instead, the town has a bride from Bay Crane in Rhode Island at a cost of approximately $3,000 per day while a longer term plan could be put in place.
The temporary bridge was being installed as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday.
A plan to shore up the foundations of the other bridge, nearest the Scotland Elementary School, is also in the works, with crews from the Connecticut Department of Transportation analyzing the integrity of the soil on Monday. A temporary bridge there is estimated to cost $272,000, and if the state analysis allows for a new foundation to be installed, could be in place in October. A pedestrian bridge for access across the brook in the meantime may also be put in place by the Department of Transportation. As for the Bass Road Bridge, while still an important issue, it is not as big a priority as the other two bridges because there is still access to the homes in that area.
“The good news is that the state is doing its best to get us into the program for one hundred percent funding to replace bridges,” Greenberg said, referring to the Federal Local Bridge Program which provides 80% funding through federal dollars and 20% funding through the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
Any other costs associated with the emergency bridge repair and replacement work will have to be funded, most likely, through an appropriation through the general fund. The town is not eligible for federal disaster relief fund, because, although the cost is high to tiny Scotland, which has a minimal commercial base, it doesn’t meet the threshold set by the federal government. Greenberg said that in the future, a special town meeting would have to be called in order for townspeople to act on any appropriation.
But for now, Greenberg is glad to have access restored to the six households that had been cut off from vehicular traffic since last week, and plans underway to address all the bridge issues in town.
“It’s going better than it has been,” Greenberg said.