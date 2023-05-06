Willimantic Skate Park PHOTO

Community members are invited to celebrate the expansion of the park during “Skate Jam” from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lauter Park on Saturday.

 Andrew Drumm

WILLIMANTIC — With an estimated 30 skate parks in the state, local skateboard enthusiasts said the one in Willimantic is one of the nicest in the area.

Recently, the town invested about $90,000 to expand the skate park, which is at Lauter Park.

