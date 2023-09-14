WINDHAM — The fall sports season will kick off soon for special olympians in the Windham area.
The season will begin on Thursday, Sept. 21, with a meet and greet scheduled with coaches at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Basketball and pep squad, a cross between cheerleading and dance team, will be offered.
The fall sports season has been on hiatus since 2019. The pandemic initially impacted the program. Eventually, the program needed more space, which was challenging to find.
New volunteers are encouraged to sign-up to participate in the program. A background check is required for volunteers.
People as young as 8-years-old can join the Special Olympics.
Athletes must pre-register.
Every individual must have updated medical information on file.
Prior basketball or pep squad experience is not required.
Those looking for more information or a registration form can e-mail willispecialo@gmail.com.
A registration form is available on the Special Olympics Facebook page, instagram and website.
The website is williwellness.org.