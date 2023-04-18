Sperry Creek Bluegrass Band will be performing Wednesday April 19 as part of The Bread Box Artist Showcase, held from 7:00 to 9:00 PM in the beautiful sanctuary of the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church located at 220 Valley Street, Willimantic. The church sanctuary has been transformed into a hundred seat theater with beautiful stained glass and a superb sound system.
Sperry Creek brings fresh harmonies and instrumentation that hold true to the bluegrass genre. This five-piece band from Connecticut formed after some local pickers spent the height of the pandemic keeping each other sane through socially distant backyard jam sessions.