Sperry Creek Bluegrass Band

 Photo courtesy Sperry Creek

Sperry Creek Bluegrass Band will be performing Wednesday April 19 as part of The Bread Box Artist Showcase, held from 7:00 to 9:00 PM in the beautiful sanctuary of the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church located at 220 Valley Street, Willimantic. The church sanctuary has been transformed into a hundred seat theater with beautiful stained glass and a superb sound system.

Sperry Creek brings fresh harmonies and instrumentation that hold true to the bluegrass genre. This five-piece band from Connecticut formed after some local pickers spent the height of the pandemic keeping each other sane through socially distant backyard jam sessions.

