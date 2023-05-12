This spring has been colder than normal and it is tempting to want to fertilize as soon as lawns start to appear green. It is best to wait to fertilize until the lawn has been mowed a couple of times as grass plants use stored food they manufactured the previous fall. As these food reserves are used up, especially after grass has been cut a few times, fertilizing can be done. If an organic fertilizer is used, wait for the soil surface temperatures to consistently remain above 50º, as the microbes in the soil that break down the fertilizer are more active as the soil warms up. If fast- release fertilizers are used, make sure to water them in right away. Most of the nitrogen should be used up by the time soil heats up and grass slows or stops growth.
