Andover Hebron Marlborough Youth and Family Services will sponsor the spring Take-Back Day on April 29.
The event allows members of the community to drop off unwanted or expired medications, both over-the-counter brands and prescriptions, for safe disposal. The intent is to prevent people, especially teenagers, from misusing and abusing leftover drugs, and to ensure that they are not disposed of improperly where they might enter and pollute waterways.
All medications should be in their original containers, with any identifying information blacked out. Sharps cannot be accepted at this event.
The day is coordinated through AHM’s CHEC, the Coalition for a Healthy Empowered Community, and through AHM’s SOAR Youth Group, which is comprised of students at RHAM Junior/Senior High School who represent Service, Opportunity, Achievement and Resistance; the event is also made possible with assistance from the Connecticut State Police.
There will be two drop-off locations this spring. One will be at RHAM High School, located at 85 Wall Street in Hebron, and one will be just across from the Marlborough Town Hall, located at 26 North Main Street.
Both sites will accept drop-offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.