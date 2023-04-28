Hebron RHAM Sign October 2 2004

RHAM High School.

 File Photo

Andover Hebron Marlborough Youth and Family Services will sponsor the spring Take-Back Day on April 29.

The event allows members of the community to drop off unwanted or expired medications, both over-the-counter brands and prescriptions, for safe disposal. The intent is to prevent people, especially teenagers, from misusing and abusing leftover drugs, and to ensure that they are not disposed of improperly where they might enter and pollute waterways.

