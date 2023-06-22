St. Peter’s Episocpal Church will host this month’s community dinner on Saturday.
The date was originally June 17, but was postponed a week because of conflicts with other local events that day, including the Parks and Recreation Department’s Summertime Hebron Day, a Juneteenth commemoration and a program through the Choose Love Movement.
This month’s dinner includes pulled pork sandwiches, corn on the cob, baked beans, coleslaw and a choice of desserts, and proceeds will benefit the Covenant Soup Kitchen in Willimantic. Each dinner costs $15.
Meals are offered to-go only, with drivers remaining in their vehicles and church volunteers taking payments and distributing meals from the curb.
Advance reservations are not available and meals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. or meals are sold out.
The church is located at 30 Church Street/Route 85. For more information, call the church office at 860-228-3244.