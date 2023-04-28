St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will hold its 51st annual plant sale on Saturday, May 6th from 9 am – 3 pm. Patrons will have a choice of beautiful large hanging plants, potted geraniums, perennials, limited annuals and vegetables, hanging tomatoes, patio pot tomatoes, and small shrubs. The plants will be from Paul and Sandy’s in East Hampton and Malerba’s Farm in Norwich. Also available will be potted perennials from our parishioners’ gardens, and gently used plant and garden items.
The delightful cement statues are back! Mark and Theresa Laprise will be bringing an assortment of cement statuary for sale or order – back by popular demand. There will be a display of Pollinator Pathways and native plants available for purchase. Come with your questions for our experts. Also available for purchase will be plant, garden, and outdoor items made by our parishioners.