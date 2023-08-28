Average gasoline prices in Connecticut have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.76 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,540 stations in Connecticut. Prices in Connecticut are 6.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 5.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.333 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Connecticut was priced at $3.47 Sunday while the most expensive was $4.45, a difference of 98 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.47 while the highest was $4.45, a difference of 98 cents per gallon.