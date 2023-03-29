E.O. Smith High School exterior

 Connor Linskey

STORRS MANSFIELD — A possible threat caused E.O. Smith High School to be evacuated Wednesday morning.

According to Connecticut State Police, at approximately 8:16 a.m. Wednesday, State Police from the Troop C Barracks responded to E.O. Smith High School in Mansfield after a staff member had received a telephone call from an unidentified source, who communicated a possible threat to the school.