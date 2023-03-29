STORRS MANSFIELD — A possible threat caused E.O. Smith High School to be evacuated Wednesday morning.
According to Connecticut State Police, at approximately 8:16 a.m. Wednesday, State Police from the Troop C Barracks responded to E.O. Smith High School in Mansfield after a staff member had received a telephone call from an unidentified source, who communicated a possible threat to the school.
State Police said that out of an abundance of caution, the school was evacuated while Troopers investigated.
After conducting a thorough search of the school building, State Police said that the Troopers determined that there was no credible threat to students, staff or the public.
State Police said that no injuries occurred as a result of this incident.
According to State Police, the Troopers cleared from the scene at approximately 10:35 a.m.
At 11:06 a.m. Wednesday, State Police said there was no further information on the incident available at the time.