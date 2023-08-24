SteepleChase-8-23-23-Willimantic

The Steeple Chase event on Aug. 19 raised more than $100,000 for the Windham Region No Freeze Center, Windham Area Interfaith Ministry and Perception Programs. Pictured here are members of the Thread City Cycling Club outside the Windham senior/community center that day.

 Lourdes Rodriguez

WILLIMANTIC — More than $100,000 was raised from the Steeple Chase fundraiser, the 32nd year of the event.

Victoria Nimirowski, executive director of Windham Area Interfaith Ministry, said the unofficial total is $52,292.

