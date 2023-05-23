CLINTON, NY — Eleanor Sangree, of Ashford, was named the recipient of The Fillius/Drown Prize Scholarship at Hamilton College’s annual Class & Charter Day, held on May 9. Established in 1950, the event combines the traditional Class Day celebrating the end of classes with a commemoration of the granting of the College’s charter on May 26, 1812.
The ceremony features an address by a historian, trustee, graduate or faculty member whose topic is related to Hamilton’s history and traditions. Academic and scholarly achievement prizes are awarded to students and faculty.