Several local museums are offering free admission through “Connecticut Summer at the Museum,” the third year of the state program.
The program was started by Gov. Ned Lamont in 2021 as a way of providing children with engaging educational experiences during the summer.
The program is funded through a $10 million investment in federal COVID-19 funding the state received through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“We are thrilled that we can bring back this popular summertime program for 2023 because it provides so many opportunities for Connecticut kids and their families,” Lamont said. “The world-class museums and cultural institutions across Connecticut offer unmatched educational and recreational experiences that will keep kids engaged all season long and spark curiosity for years to come.”
Connecticut children ages 18 and under, as well as one accompanying adult, can receive free admission to any of the participating programs. The program started July 1 and ends Monday, Sept. 4.
More than 120 museums throughout the state are participating in the program.
The program is administered by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s Office of the Arts and Connecticut Humanities, in partnership with the governor’s office, Connecticut Department of Education, Connecticut Office of Early Childhood and Connecticut Office of Tourism.
Local participants are: The America Museum in Willimantic; Windham Textile & History Museum in Willimantic; Jillson House Museum in Willimantic, Eastern Connecticut Center for History, Art and Performance in Willington and Blue Slope Country Museum in Franklin.
Any museum in the state can participate in the program, but eligible museums had the opportunity to apply for grant funding.
Grants were calculated based on each applicant’s average revenue from children’s admissions over the same period for multiple years, as well as a base amount tied to the operating budget.
More than 120 grants were awarded.
Certain restrictions may apply at the museum and capacity may be limited. Residents should check each museum’s website to learn about any possible restrictions before visiting.