SCOTLAND — The Scotland Culture and Recreation Committee will sponsor its annual Summer Concert Series on the Town Green.
The bands will play at the gazebo on the green, and attendees are welcome to bring blankets, chairs and snacks as they listen from the grass.
Each month, a different local band will perform. Admission is free.
The series will begin Saturday with a performance by The Acceptables. The July 15 concert will feature The Phoenix Band. On August 19, Goodbye Irene will play. The final concert of the series will be held on September 9, with The Blackburns.
All of the concerts are held from 6-9 p.m. The green is located at the center of town, at the intersection of Brook Road, Devotion Road/Route 97, and Huntington Road/Route 14.