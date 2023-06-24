Hebron Old Town Hall PHOTO 2/11/23 USE

The Old Hebron Town Hall.

 Traci Hastings | Staff

HEBRON — The Douglas Library of Hebron will offer fun and games with their summer reading program for 2023.

Adults and children alike can participate in the program, by picking up a Summer Reading Bingo Card from the library. The program runs from June 26 through August 25, and participants can win bingo games, and prizes, by completing tasks and challenges. Those who participate will also be eligible for a grand prize drawing at the end of the summer.

Tags