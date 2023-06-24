HEBRON — The Douglas Library of Hebron will offer fun and games with their summer reading program for 2023.
Adults and children alike can participate in the program, by picking up a Summer Reading Bingo Card from the library. The program runs from June 26 through August 25, and participants can win bingo games, and prizes, by completing tasks and challenges. Those who participate will also be eligible for a grand prize drawing at the end of the summer.
Children can also keep a reading log of books completed this summer. Children who read at least twenty minutes each day can earn weekly prizes, and also be eligible for the grand prize drawing.
Those who visit the library often are in for another treat. A hatchery will be at the library, with baby chicks preparing to make their appearance and hatch out of their egg shells. This program begins July 13 with changes in the hatchery ongoing throughout the summer.
Other creatures will visit the library too.
At a program called the “Sounds of Nature” on July 20, families can meet different species and hear the noises they make, and learn about why animals communicate with each other through sounds. This will be held at 1 p.m.
Reptiles will be available for meeting and greeting on July 27 at 1 p.m., courtesy of CZR Reptiles of Manchester.
On August 3, a program on “Protecting Our Pollinators will be held at 1 p.m. Recommended for children aged and older, they will learn about the relationship between the planet and bees, birds and butterflies. There will also be a themed craft activity.
On August 17, the bond between animals will be explored in a program called “Animal Communities.” Children will also hear stories about animal friendships. This will be held at 1 p.m.
On August 24, adults can learn more about edible wild plants and mushrooms at 6 p.m., but earlier in the day they’ll want to bring their own lunches to the library, along with their children, for “Lunch with a Llama.” Families can learn more about the animal while lunching alongside of one.
The library is located at 22 Main Street/Route 66.