2022 Summer Stroll Mini Golf-Storrs-May 22, 2023

Guests play miniature golf at last year’s Summer Stroll event. Miniature golf will once again be offered at this year’s Summer Stroll event on Thursday.

 Kathleen Paterson

STORRS — The Mansfield Downtown Partnership will kick off a season full of fun at its Summer Stroll Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Storrs.

“It’s a long-standing event to kick off the summer season,” Magdalena Pawlowski, event coordinator for the Partnership, said.

