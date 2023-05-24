STORRS — The Mansfield Downtown Partnership will kick off a season full of fun at its Summer Stroll Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Storrs.
“It’s a long-standing event to kick off the summer season,” Magdalena Pawlowski, event coordinator for the Partnership, said.
This free event will feature a variety of activities, including free lawn games and miniature golf.
There will also be free arts activities with the William Benton Museum of Art, the E.O. Smith High School Art Department, the Town of Mansfield Arts Advisory Committee and local artists.
Artist Judy Tourangeau will be on hand for free caricatures.
Those interested in participating in a free guided walk of Whetten Woods can meet at Betsy Paterson Square at 5 p.m.
Free guided tours of the Ballard Institute & Museum of Puppetry will take place at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
There will be live music throughout the Summer Stroll as well as a performance by magician Pete Haddad at 6:30 p.m.
Summer treats and specials from Downtown Storrs restaurants will be available.
The Partnership invites guests to “Spend & Win!” during Summer Stroll. Those in attendance who spend more than $10 or more at any Downtown Storrs business can enter to win a gift card.
Entries can be submitted at the Partnership’s table at Betsy Paterson Square during the event. Winners will be selected at random and notified after the event.
Summer Stroll marks the start of the Partnership’s full schedule of events taking place during the summer season in Downtown Storrs.
Thursdays in June and July, there will be free summer concerts on Betsy Paterson Square, which are open to the public.
On Saturday, June 3, there will be the annual Tour de Mansfield bike ride. Registration is required, with the cost being $30 before May 31 and $35 after May 31.
Celebrate Pride on Friday, June 9 with an event that is free and open to everyone.
There will also be a free dance party on Saturday, June 24 and movie showings on Friday, Aug. 4, 11 and 18.