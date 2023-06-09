HAMPTON — The Fletcher Memorial Library in Hampton will launch another season of summertime music on June 14.
The ‘Music at the Fletch’ series will start with a concert by folk duo Howie Bursen and Sally Rogers.
Rogers is a singer, songwriter and educator who has performed for more than four decades, after an appearance on ‘A Prairie Home Companion’ at the invitation of Garrison Keillor. She also plays the banjo, the guitar and the mountain dulcimer, and has performed across the country, as well as in China, England, Hungary, Poland and Scotland.
Bursen is a banjo virtuoso, known for the clawhammer style, as well as a guitarist, singer and songwriter. He has taught at the Maryland Banjo Academy, at the California Traditional Solstice Fesival, and at Common Ground.
Bursen and Rogers, who are married, combine traditional tunes with original compositions, with pieces like “Clara’s Hornpipe,” “Foxhunters Jig,” “Lovely Agnes” and “Circle of the Sun.”
The Sally Rodgers and Howie Bursen concert is presented free of charge, but donations to the Fletcher Memorial Library are always accepted.
Attendees should bring their own chairs or blankets to the outdoor event.
The concert will be held at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the library, located at 257 Main Street/Route 97. In the event of rain, or of extreme heat, the concert will be moved to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 17.