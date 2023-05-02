MICHELLE WARREN
WINDHAM- The suspect in a home invasion in Manchester and larceny in Windham died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a foot chase in Windham involving state police Tuesday night.
State police identified the suspect, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, as 46 year-old Rye Shashok, a male, in a press release issued this morning.
Shashok’s hometown was unclear by presstime.
According to the public information office, the Windham incident is still under investigation.
In the release, state police said Shashok is also the suspect in a home invasion in Manchester.
Manchester Police notified state police that the suspect involved in a home invasion in Manchester earlier in the day was possibly in Windham.
The home invasion occurred at Oakland Street in Manchester Tuesday afternoon.
According to NBC, Shashok was armed with knives and a gun during the home invasion and held a victim against their will.
The state police Central District Major Crimes Squad assumed the investigation about the Windham incident.
Troopers from Troop K, which has a barracks in Colchester, responded at approximately 5:01 p.m. to a larceny in the area of 338 Windham Center Rd. in South Windham.
According to state police, the suspect was seen fleeing that scene in a box truck.
Troopers later found the box truck and the suspect fled on foot.
According to state police, troopers went to the area of 605 Jerusalem Rd. in Windham and attempted to make contact with a homeowner when the suspect fled the residence into the wood line.
State police said during the chase, the suspect fired multiple rounds at troopers.
According to state police, Shashok had self-inflicted gunshot wounds when troopers approached him.
Troopers attempted to save Shashok’s life, but were unsuccessful.
In addition to state police, firefighters from Windham Center and Willimantic fire departments responded to the scene.
When reached Tuesday night, Windham Center Fire Department PIO Susan Herrick deferred comment to troopers from Troop K.
Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said the incident was reported to dispatch at 6:51 p.m. and Willimantic firefighters were dispatched at 6:52 p.m.
He said firefighters responded to a report of a “possible gunshot wound.”
