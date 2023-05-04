WINDHAM — The suspect in a home invasion in Manchester and larceny in Windham died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a foot chase in Windham involving state police Tuesday night.
State police identified the suspect, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, as 46 year-old Rye Shashok, a male. Shashok’s hometown was unclear by presstime.
The Windham incident is still under investigation.
State police said Shashok was also the suspect in a home invasion in Manchester.
Manchester Police notified state police that the suspect involved in the home invasion in Manchester earlier in the day was possibly in Windham.
The home invasion occurred at Oakland Street in Manchester around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
According to NBC, Shashok was armed with knives and a handgun during the home invasion and held a victim, who was known to Shashok, against their will. NBC also indicated Bowers Elementary School in Manchester was placed in a secure mode Tuesday afternoon and residents were urged to stay in their homes.
The Central District Major Crimes Squad assumed the investigation in Windham.
Troopers from Troop K, which has a barracks in Colchester, responded at approximately 5:01 p.m. to a larceny in the area of 338 Windham Center Rd. in Windham.
According to state police, Shashok was seen fleeing the scene in Windham in a box truck. Troopers later found the box truck and the suspect fled on foot.
According to state police, troopers went to the area of 605 Jerusalem Rd. in Windham and attempted to make contact with a homeowner when the suspect fled the residence into the wood line.
State police said during the chase, the suspect fired multiple rounds at troopers.
According to state police, Shashok had self-inflicted gunshot wounds when troopers approached him. Troopers attempted to save Shashok’s life, but were unsuccessful.