WILLIMANTIC — After several days, the Charter Oak Federal Credit Union website remained inactive Tuesday as staff continued to investigate suspicious activity.
According to a press release from the credit union, which was issued Monday, unusual activity was identified on July 12.
The domain, charteroak.org, was shut down at 5 p.m. Friday and was still shut down as of Tuesday afternoon.
The credit union’s information technology and cyber security staff acted “immediately” to protect member data and assets, according to the credit union.
“We sincerely apologize for the disruption to our members for the temporary loss of online banking,” Charter Oak Federal Credit Union President/Chief Executive Officer Brian Orenstein said. “Members should rest assured that their money and their personal information is 100% safe and secure.”
The credit union, which has 15 branches, provides services to customers in New London and Windham counties. The headquarters is in Waterford and the Willimantic branch is at 893 Main St.
Orenstein said per standard procedure, the FBI and the National Credit Union Administration were notified about the situation.
He said on Tuesday staff believe cyber criminals tried to access members’ information by setting up fake websites that appear to be Charter Oak Federal Credit Union’s website.
“They registered numerous false violations with antivirus softwares,” Orenstein said, including McAfee.
He said Tuesday morning he had no indication of when the website might be reactivated, but that members will be updated about the situation.
The credit union’s app was also shut down.
“We’re working with our security vendor,” Orenstein said.
He said the union has about 80,000 members and about 50,000 use online banking.
Orenstein said Charter Oak Federal Credit Union, which was established in 1939, is the third-largest credit union in the state with about $1.5 billion in assets.
“The security of member data is of the utmost importance to Charter Oak,” the release stated. “Members are reminded to be vigilant about not entering their online banking credentials into fraudulent websites.”
Members were asked to contact the credit union if they provided personal information to any website that appears to have been charteroak.org since the real website was shut down.
Personnel will assist those members in changing their password and making sure their account remains safe.
According to the release, cyber threats have become common in the financial industry.
“Whether that threat impacts an insurance company, a big-box retailer, a bank or a credit union, our state and federal governments need to protect our business community better,” Credit Union League of Connecticut President Bruce Adams said in the release. “Fortunately, for members of Charter Oak, their team acted swiftly to identify and neutralize the threat.”
While the website is down, members are encouraged to bank in-person, call or e-mail staff.
Charter Oak members who incur fees or charges caused by the disruption of online service will be refunded.
“Charter Oak apologizes for the inconvenience members have experienced due to this website disruption,” the release states. “We ask that members bear with us while the cyber security team works to get the original site back online as quickly as possible.”
Regular updates will be provided to members through the credit union’s e-mail and social media channels.
Members with questions are asked to contact the credit union at contactcenter@cofcu.com or call 860-446-8085.