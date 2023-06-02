WILLIMANTIC — Community members will enjoy some music and art during the “Swift River Art and Music Festival” Friday.
It will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. at Heritage Park, which is at 322 Main St.
The event is being organized by Windham Arts in collaboration with the Partnership for Arts, Culture & History and the CT Humanities.
While there was initially a $20 charge, the event is now free, due to donations from a last-minute sponsor.
People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.
Americana folk and blues music will be performed
The Fabulous Clones will perform at 5 p.m., Sal Tarantino will perform at 6 p.m. and Room To Move will perform at 7 p.m.
Latin Flavor will serve Puerto Rican food, including chicken and cheese empanadas,
There will also be artisans selling their work.