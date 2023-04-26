A benefit concert will be held at a Hebron church to benefit the regional youth bureau on April 30th.
The concert will be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, located at 30 Church Street/Route 85, at 3 p.m. The ‘Take Note’ a capella ensemble group will perform.
Donations to the Andover Hebron Marlborough Youth and Family Services will be accepted a the door.
AHM provides early childhood development programs, counseling services, mentoring programs, a juvenile review board, substance abuse prevention programs, a youth theater, and a program that pairs teenagers with senior citizens in need of outside chores, among other services, for residents of Andover, Columbia, Hebron, and Marlborough.