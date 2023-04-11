Tax Budget Willimantic PHOTO

Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener, left, and Willimantic Deputy Fire Chief Ron Palmer Jr., right, are pictured here during the Willimantic Taxing District Board of Directors meeting on April 4. The board will hold a public hearing tonight about their budget, which funds the Willimantic fire and police departments.

 Michelle Warren | Staff

WILLIMANTIC — Taxpayers will have the opportunity to weigh in on the 2023-2024 Willimantic Taxing District budget during a public hearing on Tuesday.

The budget is $12,362,139, an increase of $187,467, or 1.54%, from the current budget.

Tags