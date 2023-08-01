WILLIMANTIC — Taxpayers will vote on several different items during a town meeting tonight, including $3.2 million for renovations to town hall and bonding packages for the town and school district.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Bellingham Auditorium at town hall, which is at 979 Main St.
Taxpayers will vote on the following items during the town meeting:
• Approximately $2.63 million in bonding for board of education capital expenditures, including: $1.25 million to install a new track with sprinklers at Windham Middle School; $600,000 to resurface and repair tennis courts at Windham Middle School; $160,000 to resurface and replace basketball courts at Windham Middle School and $150,000 for an additional generator for the heating system at Charles H. Barrows STEM Academy, among funding for other projects.
Windham Mayor Thomas DeVivo said it is important to keep up with maintenance at the schools.
“We can’t let our schools go into decay,” he said.
• Approximately $1.91 million in bonding for town capital expenditures, including: $550,000 for road and sidewalk repairs; $650,000 to refurbish a fire truck; $250,000 for a dump truck plow and sander; $225,000 for wheeled excavators; $110,000 for tools and equipment for the public works department; $92,000 for park equipment; and $30,000 for facility and park repairs.
“We have to maintain our equipment,” DeVivo said. “It’s very important.”
Taxpayers approved capital funding for the town and school district as part of the budget in May, but a town meeting is required for bonding approval.
• $655,000 in bonding to purchase radio read water meters. Windham Water Works has also obtained federal grant money for this project.
• $3.2 million in bonding for renovations to the third floor of town hall.
The third floor is currently used for storage, including storage of office furniture, voting equipment, records from the finance department and holiday decorations.
Plans for the third floor include a main meeting room for judges of probate hearings, town council meetings and, possibly, other meetings.
Town staff believe the town hall ballroom, known as “Bellingham Auditorium,” is too big of a space for most council meetings.
The intention is to preserve the historical aspects of the third floor as part of the renovation project.
The renovation will also involve moving some of the lesser-trafficked offices to the third floor, such as the finance department.
“We’re going to put in handicapped bathrooms for men and women,” DeVivo said.
He said there are two elevators that go to the third floor and work was done to one of those elevators recently.