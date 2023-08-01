Town Meeting Windham PHOTO file

Taxpayers will vote on several items during a town meeting at town hall tonight.

WILLIMANTIC — Taxpayers will vote on several different items during a town meeting tonight, including $3.2 million for renovations to town hall and bonding packages for the town and school district.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Bellingham Auditorium at town hall, which is at 979 Main St.

