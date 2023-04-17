In a matter of just four days, as April began, I had the good fortune to be present at two programs that discussed Coventry Connecticut’s history, including the story of Coventry’s Hale Family. Both were not only extremely interesting, but also entertaining and humorous. The first discussed many aspects of the town’s historical evolution and was presented by John Holmy, Coventry Town Historian. He was a guest speaker at the Lifelong Learning CLIR program which meets on a regular basis at the UConn Mansfield Depot campus. In the weeks to come, this column will feature more stories about Coventry’s history. The second program featured Windham historian Bev York, who traveled to the Ashbel Woodward Museum in Franklin to discuss “Nathan Hale, Connecticut State Hero.” Her presentation included not only much about his family of origin but it also embraced the stories of Nathan Hale’s heroic siblings. For several years, Mrs. York was the site administrator for the Nathan Hale Homestead in Coventry, one of several properties owned by Connecticut Landmarks.
Bev York shared the following about Nathan Hale’s family of origin and their involvement in the Revolutionary War: “Nathan Hale was one of twelve children born to Richard Hale and Elizabeth Strong Hale. Elizabeth Strong Hale grew up in the Strong-Porter House down the street owned by the Coventry Historical Society. The Hale’s story is told through existing letters, diaries, artifacts, a probate inventory and other sources. Ten of their children grew to adulthood which is better than the average in a time when many babies died of childhood diseases.
The family lists: Samuel, Major John, Lieutenant Joseph, Elizabeth, Reverend Enoch, Captain Nathan, Richard, Billy, Reverend David, and Joanna. Nathan was the closest in age and relationship to his brother Enoch. The two went to Yale College together. Enoch would become a minister and support the troops with spiritual guidance. It is believed that Joseph and Billy were prisoners of war and may have been held in the notorious prison ships in New York. Both would catch; and eventually die, of consumption or tuberculosis. Elizabeth would marry Dr. Samuel Rose who died of disease while caring for soldiers.
The Hale family made prodigious contributions and sacrifices to the war effort. The family donated livestock and other provisions to the effort. Six sons fought as soldiers, one son ministered to the men, and a son-in -law cared for their wounds.”
Bev York also indicated that serving as a spy was considered to be dishonorable by most, even Nathan Hale’s own father. Nathan Hale wanted to serve the cause of independence from Britain. After joining the Connecticut Militia, he served with Knowlton’s Rangers, an elite reconnaissance unit established by George Washington and commanded by Thomas Knowlton from Ashford, Connecticut. Nathan Hale volunteered when no one else did for a mission behind enemy lines and was captured by the British and hanged as a spy on September 22, 1776 in Manhattan, New York. According to legend, his last words were: “I only regret that I have but one life to give for my country.”
It can be amazing how historical events and figures can sometimes be linked in ways that are remarkably unexpected. Four years after Nathan Hale was hanged, Hale’s friend and Yale College classmate Major Benjamin Tallmadge was instrumental in bringing Major John Andre, British spy and intelligence chief, to judgment and ultimately his execution by hanging. Andre had been apprehended while working with Benedict Arnold, the infamous American traitor from Norwich, to surrender West Point to the British. Major Andre requested to be executed by firing squad instead of being hanged, because it was a more honorable death for a soldier. His request was denied.
But wait, the interconnectedness of these historical events and people was to continue. John Trumbull from Lebanon, the famous American painter of the American Revolution and son of Jonathan Trumbull, the Connecticut Revolutionary War Governor, was actually studying art in England as the war still raged in America. Earlier, John Trumbull had served as an officer in the Continental Army and in reprisal for the execution of Major John Andre; John Trumbull was imprisoned in England.
The Captain Nathan Hale Monument, a 45-foot obelisk, was erected in 1846 at the Nathan Hale Cemetery in Coventry, Connecticut.
Bill Powers is a retired Hartford and Windham Public Schools teacher.