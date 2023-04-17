Nathan Hale Monument - Powers PHOTO

The Captain Nathan Hale Monument in Coventry.

 Bill Powers

In a matter of just four days, as April began, I had the good fortune to be present at two programs that discussed Coventry Connecticut’s history, including the story of Coventry’s Hale Family. Both were not only extremely interesting, but also entertaining and humorous. The first discussed many aspects of the town’s historical evolution and was presented by John Holmy, Coventry Town Historian. He was a guest speaker at the Lifelong Learning CLIR program which meets on a regular basis at the UConn Mansfield Depot campus. In the weeks to come, this column will feature more stories about Coventry’s history. The second program featured Windham historian Bev York, who traveled to the Ashbel Woodward Museum in Franklin to discuss “Nathan Hale, Connecticut State Hero.” Her presentation included not only much about his family of origin but it also embraced the stories of Nathan Hale’s heroic siblings. For several years, Mrs. York was the site administrator for the Nathan Hale Homestead in Coventry, one of several properties owned by Connecticut Landmarks.

Bev York shared the following about Nathan Hale’s family of origin and their involvement in the Revolutionary War: “Nathan Hale was one of twelve children born to Richard Hale and Elizabeth Strong Hale. Elizabeth Strong Hale grew up in the Strong-Porter House down the street owned by the Coventry Historical Society. The Hale’s story is told through existing letters, diaries, artifacts, a probate inventory and other sources. Ten of their children grew to adulthood which is better than the average in a time when many babies died of childhood diseases.

