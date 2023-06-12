One hundred and twenty-five years ago, there was a great deal of concern in Willimantic about the future of the Willimantic Linen Company, the largest employer in Windham. Would the company’s destiny and the welfare of thousands of people in Windham suffer as a result of the company being gobbled up by a large syndicate? The company founded in 1854 had at first made coarse linen cloth, and shortly after switched to the production of cotton thread. As time went on, the company was productive and profitable as it relied upon the water power furnished by the Willimantic River. Thirty years after it began, the company employed more than 2,000 workers. In 1898 the rumors were flying that the company along with a number of other thread mills might be acquired by a syndicate later named the American Thread Company (ATCO).
